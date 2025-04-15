Philippines' Alexie Brooks surges to No. 1 on Miss Eco People’s Choice 2025 rankings

Iloilo bet Alexie Brooks channel Egyptian queen Nefertiti in her official Miss Eco International 2025 pageant portrait. The pageant is set to crown its new queen on April 20, 2025 (PST) in Alexandria, Egypt.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino beauty queen Alexie Mae Brooks surged ahead in the Miss Eco People’s Choice 2025 rankings all the way to the top spot for the time being.

The social media pages of Miss Eco International shared that the Philippines is currently nestled at No. 1 on the pageant's People's Choice rankings.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Taiwan, represented by Yelyzaveta "Liza" Adamska and Ting Yi Cheng respectively, also made a steady rise by rising to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

The two beauty queens overtook the United States and United Kingdom, represented by Cynthia Muralli and half-Filipina Victoria Repollo Inglis respectively.

Finishing in the No. 1 spot is crucial as the delegate with the highest voting points will be named Miss Eco People's Choice and is guaranteed a spot in the Top 10.

Voting for Miss Eco People’s Choice 2025 ends on April 20, the day of the coronation, at midnight in the Philippines.

Alexie recently stunned fans with a golden outfit by fellow Ilonggo Fritz Caancan, making the beauty queen look like Egyptian queen Nefertiti (Egypt is hosting this year's pageant).

To date, the Philippines has produced two Miss Eco International — Cynthia Thomalla in 2018 and Kathleen Paton in 2022.

The current titleholder is Angelina Usanova from Ukraine, who just beat the Philippines' Chantal Schmidt to the crown last year.

RELATED: Alexie Brooks channels Egyptian queen Nefertiti at Miss Eco International 2025