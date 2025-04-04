From dress to crop top: Hannah Pangilinan shares styling hacks

MANILA, Philippines — She used to be better known as actress Maricel Laxa and motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan’s daughter, if not heartthrob Donny Pangilinan’s little sister. But now, Hannah Pangilinan has been carving her own niche as an athlete and fashion icon.

At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of the new Ralph Lauren store in Solaire, Pasay City, Hannah disclosed that she has been organizing her own fun runs for the second time already.

What better way to show her abs – the fruits of her years of athleticism – but through a Ralph Lauren crop top – that is actually a dress, which she only styled that way for the store opening.

“My personal style, I think it's a little bit of sporty but still very classic,” she said.

“My wardrobe staples - I love shoes and then having good quality denim and athleisure. I'm always working out.”

Apart from playing with your wardrobe and wearing a garment in many ways, Hannah has other styling tips.

“I think in the Philippines it's always good to have layers because we go in and out of air-conditioned places but also being out in the sun,” she pointed out.

“So planning your outfit based on even if it looks good with a jacket or without… and with any hats.”

Polo Ralph Lauren proudly presents the Pre-Spring 2025 Collection, a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and adventurous spirit, now available at the brand’s newest boutique at The Shoppes at Solaire.

Inspired by the transition from winter to spring, the collection features modern sportswear and tailored sophistication for men. Lightweight three-season jackets, luxurious knit layering, modern trousers, and versatile chinos combine function and refinement—perfect for city living and weekend escapes.

At the heart of the collection is Polo Athletic Club, where Ivy League-inspired preppy staples meet refined, modern pieces—creating a vibrant vision of active, sophisticated style. Modern Sportswear follows with soft colors, lightweight fabrics, and versatile styling that transition effortlessly from work to leisure.

For rugged coastal charm, Studio by the Sea blends rustic workwear with soft tailoring in rich blues and indigos, capturing a laid-back yet refined spirit. RL Surf Club brings carefree beach energy with sun-washed hues, lightweight fabrics, and relaxed silhouettes—perfect for effortless summer dressing.

For women, Polo Ralph Lauren reimagines classic heritage pieces with a romantic touch—flowing silhouettes, polished essentials, and vibrant pops of color crafted in lightweight fabrics for effortless elegance and comfort.

The standout of the season is the Polo Play bag collection, crafted from pebbled Italian leather and cotton canvas. Designed to seamlessly complement any look, these versatile bags are available in earthy neutrals, signature indigos, and sun-washed hues, offering a statement of style and practicality.

The newly opened boutique at The Shoppes at Solaire reflects the brand’s commitment to timeless style and luxury, inviting guests to experience the latest collections in an environment that exudes sophistication and elegance.

Hannah said she loves wearing Ralph Lauren because “I love how there's just so many basic pieces that you can wear and they're timeless as well, so even if you have them for forever. Number 1, they're great quality, and number 2, they're always going to outlast any fashion trend, so I love that.”

Whatever you wear, her advice is: "Just be confident. Like honestly, whatever you're wearing, if you're confident wearing it, people are gonna be like, OK, we believe it is good!" — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin