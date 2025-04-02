Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Charity Gala, National Costume date, venue

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization disclosed the twin-event that closes its 2025 pre-pageant season.

These are the Charity Gala and National Costume Showcase in Okada Manila grand ballroom on April 30.

Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, together with Continental Queens Chidimma Adetshina (Africa), Matilda Wirtavouri (Europe & Middle East), Tatiana Calmell (Americas), and Chelsea Manalo (Asia) will grace the event. It will be an evening of beauty, advocacy, and cultural pride.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Join us at the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Charity Gala & National Costume Showcase on April 30 at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom, for the benefit of Caritas Manila."

Before their Manila stopover, the Continental Queens will embark on a spectacular tour in Thailand, venue of the 2025 final show, from Mar 31 to April 25.

The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold two days later, on May 2, in SM Mall of Asia Arena. The "Puksaan" is coming to a close. Stay tuned!