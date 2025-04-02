Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announces Top 10 Swimsuit Showcase winners

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization bared the names of the Top 10 delegates who got the highest number of votes from the Pinay Beauty online poll.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, your Top 10 picks in the Swimsuit Showcase are finally here.

"These are the delegates with the highest number of votes covering the period of Mar 16 to Mar 31, 2025. Congratulations, queens!"

In alphabetical order, they are:

Benguet - Maiko Ibarde

Bohol - Tyra Goldman

Isabela - Jarina Sandhu

Las Piñas (representing the Filipino Society of Canada - West) - Kristel David

Naga City (representing the Filipino Society of Virginia) - Zoe Sofia Gabon

Pangasinan - Andrea Cayabyab

San Fernando, Cebu - Thelma Suzanne Dayao

San Jose, Batangas (representing the Filipino Society of Canada - East) - Jessica Victoria Cianchino

Siargao - Millen Joy Cabigas, and

Siniloan, Laguna - Yllana Marie Aduana

The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is slated on May 2 in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. Stay tuned!