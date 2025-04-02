Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announces Top 10 Swimsuit Showcase winners
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization bared the names of the Top 10 delegates who got the highest number of votes from the Pinay Beauty online poll.
In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, your Top 10 picks in the Swimsuit Showcase are finally here.
"These are the delegates with the highest number of votes covering the period of Mar 16 to Mar 31, 2025. Congratulations, queens!"
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Benguet - Maiko Ibarde
- Bohol - Tyra Goldman
- Isabela - Jarina Sandhu
- Las Piñas (representing the Filipino Society of Canada - West) - Kristel David
- Naga City (representing the Filipino Society of Virginia) - Zoe Sofia Gabon
- Pangasinan - Andrea Cayabyab
- San Fernando, Cebu - Thelma Suzanne Dayao
- San Jose, Batangas (representing the Filipino Society of Canada - East) - Jessica Victoria Cianchino
- Siargao - Millen Joy Cabigas, and
- Siniloan, Laguna - Yllana Marie Aduana
The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is slated on May 2 in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. Stay tuned!