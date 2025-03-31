Miss Universe 2024 Continental Queens to visit the Philippines

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig and the continental queens, including the Philippines' Chelsea Manalo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2024 Continental Queens will visit the Philippines for a tour this April.

In its Instagram account, Miss Universe announced that the four queens will arrive in the country on April 26 and will stay until May 3.

"A Royal Tour of Asia ! Join us for an unforgettable experience as the 4 Continental Queens of Miss Universe embark on a spectacular tour in parts of Asia!" it wrote.

"Don’t miss your chance to witness beauty, grace, and empowerment as these queens represent their continents and celebrate diversity across the globe.

"Be part of the magic."

Prior to their trip to the Philippines, the Continental Queens will visit Thailand from March 31 to April 25.

Philippines' Chealsea Manalo was named the first Miss Universe Asia.

