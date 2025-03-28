Miss World Philippines 2024 1st runner-up Jasmine Omay now Universal Woman 2025 Philippines representative

MANILA, Philippines — The ALV Pageant Circle has designated Miss World Philippines 2024 1st runner-up Jasmine Omay as the Philippines' official representative to the forthcoming Universal Woman 2025 pageant in India.

"We are launching the official representative of the country to the 3rd edition of the Universal Woman pageant in early June. We have chosen Jasmine Omay as our official representative to the New Era of Beauty selection. Reigning queen Maria Gigante is currently touring the world as part of her work/reign, " shared ALV president and national director Arnold Vegafria.

"After a careful deliberation, we came to the decision that Jasmine is our perfect candidate. She's smart, beautiful, purposeful in her advocacy, and the one who got the highest votes from the selection panel. Her Miss World Philippines co-runner up Sophia Bianca Santos will be competing at the Miss Elite World pageant in Egypt.

"Jasmine is well-fit for the Universal Woman profile as this pageant goes beyond body statistics. Filipino queens are trained hard anywhere in the country so it becomes chill when they get to compete abroad," he added.

In a sashing and crowning ceremony held recently at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City, the national director shared to pageant media this exciting news. After Maria Gigante's victory last year in winning the crown in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Philippines is aiming for a back-to-back win this year.

"Kaba lang ang nararamdaman ko ngayon. But I'm also very eager to wear the Philippine sash and shout our country's name on the global stage. A Universal Woman is one who can speak, converse well, be an inspiration, and is somebody immersed in advocacy work.

"The weight of the crown, literally, is heavy; just like the responsibility that comes with it. She is a figure that surpasses cultural differences and geographical boundaries. Sir Arnold asked me how ready I was, and I told him that if I'll fly to the competition tomorrow, I'll be ready!," enthused Omay.

The Universal Woman 2025 competition kicks off on May 29 and will culminate on June 9 in Jaipur, India. Reigning queen Maria Gigante of the Philippines will crown her successor at the close of the coronation ceremonies.

"I am more than pressured in wearing the crown, but I take on the challenge. I support a lot of causes and concerns. For this pageant, I am working closely with Children of Cure Cebu that shelters victims of human trafficking. I believe we can change lives through education.

"If you're at the end of the road, make a U-turn. You might realize it's the wrong road you've been trekking all along," came Jasmine's advice to future pageant hopefuls.

"Jasmine and I competed seven years ago but we are pageant sisters. I am so happy that she will be competing internationally. She knows we are all here rallying behind her," said Miss Grand International 2024 1st runner-up CJ Opiaza in her message.

Jasmine will depart Manila on May 25 and arrive in Jaipur by May 28, in time for registration the following day. She said she'll be wearing a very timely costume ensemble created by Ehrran Montoya and a fabulous evening gown for the preliminaries by Louis Pangilinan. Stay tuned!

