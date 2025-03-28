Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 Dia Remulla Mate shares experience battling Lupus during competition

MANILA, Philippines — Dia Remulla Mate returned to the Philippines triumphant; after winning the second Reina Hispanoamericana title, following Winwyn Marquez's win in 2017.

In her homecoming presser, family and friends showered the dusky Caviteña with praise.

"I manifested victory during my send-off so I'm sharing this with all of you," Dia told members of the media who attended her homecoming event in Savoy Hotel in Parañaque City recently.

"I took advantage of my experience in music, moving forward in the competition. I am my most confident self with music and singing.

"During the Top 2 moment, I repeatedly told myself 'I am Reina Hispanoamericana.' It was an advice I learned while training with my Aces & Queens camp. Physically, I am tired from the competition schedule and the long travel home, but I am happy, energized, and filled with overwhelming emotions - especially when I knew that I was inspiring young girls who plan to create their own pageant journeys."

During the photo-opportunity sessions, one of the groupings that captured my attention was of Dia, her mom, and her paternal grandmother. It gave me a glimpse of the gene pool from both sides of the family.

"I miss the girls, especially my closest sister Miss Bolivia, who made sure I was always okay. She even went out of her way to be my interpreter when I spoke to anybody who doesn't speak or understand the English language. My love for the Latinos began at an early age. My dad took up his MA in the United States and all his friends were Latinos. So I had a lot of Tio (uncles) even then.

"I'm getting a Spanish course so I'll be more fluent when I return to Bolivia. 'Reina' would be the title of the song I'd write about my Reina Hispanoamericana journey."

Her first single, "Ganda-Gandahan," was a hit with the younger crowd.

Dia was one of six delegates who took turns singing during the swimsuit round of the competition - and the first one to perform. All six went through an "audition" with the organizers, just so they know that all six could sing.

"As for food, I love their 'majarito'. It's similar to the Arroz a la Cubana dish. I liked it so much and kept eating it because I was homesick and missed Pinoy cooking. Truth is, candidates get sick because all they want to do is impress but somehow fails to take care of themselves, like eating during meal times.

"The lesson I've learned throughout my pageant journey was not to give up on my dream. Unknown to many, I was diagnosed with Lupus when I was a teener and I was flaring up in Bolivia. I had body ache, I was fatigued, plus I had altitude sickness coz the venue of the pageant, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, was a mountainous area.

"To all those who are suffering ailments, don't let your illness define you. That's the reason why I did not share my Lupus condition before because people may see it as a sign of weakness," shared Dia, at the close of the intimate presser.

After her Bolivia stint, Dia will be busy promoting her second single "Ikaw ang Pinili Ko." The music video of the upbeat tune features her beau, singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo.

