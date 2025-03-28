Miss International 2025 pageant date, venue announced

Outgoing queen Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy of Vietnam will crown her successor at the culmination of the coronation rites.

MANILA, Philippines — The International Cultural Association (ICA) and The Miss Paris Group announced that the 63rd Miss International will happen in Tokyo, Japan on Nov. 27, 2025.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Get ready to enjoy the beauty of autumn in Japan as we witness the crowning of the 63rd Miss International on Nov 27, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

"More than 70 elite group of accomplished young women from all over the world will converge in this two-week event filled with educational and cultural activities as one of them will be crowned the new Miss International at the end of the final gala."

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra will represent the Philippines in the forthcoming November pageant.

