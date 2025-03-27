Kathryn Bernardo sizzles at 29th birthday bash

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo officially announced the start of the summer season with sizzling photos to celebrate her 29th birthday.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted photos of her lying on the bed, wearing white underwear.

"Woke up as a 29-yr-old," Kathryn captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Ria Atayde, Ivana Alawi, MJ Lastimosa, and Maine Mendoza, to name a few, commented on Kathryn's post.

"29 is looking great," Ria commented.

"Happy 29th, Kath!!!" Maine commented.

In another post, Kathryn uploaded photos of her wearing a black sexy lingerie.

She only captioned the post with a birthday cake emoji.

"GRABE," Ivana commented.

"Holy Guacamole," Sofia Andres commented.

