Janeena Chan gives empowering Women’s Month, summer beauty tips

MANILA, Philippines — TV and events host Janeena Chan, who opened up to Philstar.com about her facial paralysis in 2022, reminded fellow women to be “unapologetically” themselves.

“Happy International Women’s Month! So my tip for all the ladies out there is really to be unapologetically yourselves! Really own that! You are limitless! Don't box yourselves into stereotypes. Whatever it is in your heart – do it fearlessly and boldly!” she said in an another Philstar.com exclusive.

Now that summer is officially upon the Philippines, her beauty tip is “Make sure that you have a good foundation.”

“For sure, especially now, sobrang init, ‘di ba? It's hard when you are melting away, but you know, when you have a good base and great skin, you’re good!”

Janeena was among the celebrity guests as Rustan's Beauty Source marked its 6th year of “GRLPWR” with a redefined expression of artistry and all things beauty last March 6 in Rustan’s Shangri-La, where guests stepped into a vivid wonderland inspired by Henri Matisse.

