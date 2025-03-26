‘Don’t feel guilty for mood swings’: Glaiza de Castro gives Women’s Month advice

MANILA, Philippines — “Don't ever feel guilty if you have mood swings.”

Such was the offbeat advice of singer-actress Glaiza de Castro for fellow ladies this International Women’s Month.

“I think it's important for us to have an outlet, whether that's exercise or shopping or watching TV,” Glaiza continued in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“No to the negative and turn it into something positive!”

This summer, apart from hydration, among Glaiza’s essentials is skincare.

“I’ve invested more on my skin. Skincare and skin prep are really important before doing makeup because that's your protection for your skin,” she enthused.

Glaiza

was among the celebrity guests as Rustan's Beauty Source marked its 6th year of “GRLPWR” with a redefined expression of artistry and all things beauty last March 6 in Rustan’s Shangri-La, where guests stepped into a vivid wonderland inspired by Henri Matisse.

