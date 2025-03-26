Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Top 10 Runway Showcase finalists

In a social media post, the MUPH organization wrote, "Congratulations once again to our Hello Glow X Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Runway Show Top 10 finalists! Like constellations come to life, these women graced SM North Edsa, The Block Atrium last March 22. Their aura and charisma is a spectacle of Empowered Filipina beauty!"

MANILA, Philippines — Since Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi's iconic catwalk atop the (then unfinished) Cebu-Cordoba Expresssway, the Runway Challenge has been a much awaited feature of the national pageant.

Of late, the catwalk challenges have become tamer and done as a group activity unlike before. During the "Her Glow, Her Universe" event in SM North Edsa, the 68 MUPH 2025 delegates sashayed before an admiring mix of shoppers, supporters, and mere spectators.

In a social media post, the MUPH organization wrote, "Congratulations once again to our Hello Glow X Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Runway Show Top 10 finalists! Like constellations come to life, these women graced SM North Edsa, The Block Atrium last March 22. Their aura and charisma is a spectacle of Empowered Filipina beauty!"

The Top 10 Runway Showcase finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Gwendoline Soriano (Baguio City)

Tyra Goldman (Bohol)

Juliana Fresado (Iligan City)

Eloisa Jauod (Laguna)

Teresita Ssen Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Amanda Russo (Pasay)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Chelsea Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat), and

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo, who is known for her Tampisaw Walk, will crown her successor at the culmination of the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation rites in SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 2. The "Puksaan" continues! Stay tuned!