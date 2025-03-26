Nuwhite celebrates Women’s Month with ‘What Makes You Glow’ photo exhibit

Launched last March 22 at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig City, the photo exhibit featured empowered women who glow not just with their physical beauty, but also with their stunning attributes from within

MANILA, Philippines — Nuwhite gets to the center of what makes women beautiful and glowing in its photo exhibit titled “What Makes You Glow”—a visual expression interpreted in portraits by renowned photographer Seven Barretto.

Launched last March 22 at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig City, the exhibit featured empowered women who glow not just with their physical beauty, but also with their stunning attributes from within.

These include Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up and architect Shamcey Supsup, actress and yoga meditation teacher Maxene Magalona, actress and lifestyle content creator Vanna Garcia, showbiz news correspondent and lifestyle curator Janeena Chan, entrepreneur and model Ava Diaz, model and actress Mika Reins and Miss Universe 2020 Philippines 1st runner up and ballet dancer Bella Ysmael.

Additional images of Nuwhite brand ambassador Marian Rivera and Nuwhite founder and CEO Maureeen Estrada are also going to be featured in the art, beauty and style event.

“The ‘What Makes You Glow’ photo exhibit is the kick-off effort of our year-long #Glowfor200 campaign, which celebrates the true essence of beauty. At Nuwhite, we have always been committed to helping people glow from within,” Estrada shared in a press statement.

“This campaign is a reflection of everything Nuwhite stands for and everything I stand for as a female leader. It is about integrity, credibility, brilliance, individuality, and inner peace—values that define not just our brand, but the extraordinary women we celebrate today,” she added.

The “Glow for 200” upcoming year-long campaign is aligned with the integrity and transparency of Nuwhite’s 200mg of S-Acetyl, the right dosage of the best kind of glutathione backed by science proven to deliver maximum skincare and health benefits.

Ladies aligning with Nuwhite’s core values

Photo Release (From left) Mika Reins, Ava Daza, Maxene Magalona and Bella Ysmael

Nuwhite handpicked the women who they believe align with their brand’s core values.

One of the stars today who truly embodies individuality is actress, yoga meditation instructor, and mental health advocate Maxene Magalona.

Mika Reins interprets the essence of individuality for the exhibit. She is a Regal- and GMA-contract actress, as well as a modeling school director, and the first-ever Filipina to win the Elite Model Look World Finals, a prestigious international modeling competition based in New York. With her advocacy to elevate Filipina models with The Academe MNL Fashion School, Mika continues to uplift women with her authenticity, and unique individuality.

Credibility is another trait that can make anyone glow from within. 24 Oras celebrity news correspondent Janeena Chan is the perfect embodiment of credibility. But more than anything, her credibility as lifestyle curator, events host and influencer has inspired women to embrace the little pleasures and beautiful things in life, be it in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Another lady that we adore because of her credibility is Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up and female leader, Shamcey Supsup. As an architect and creative herself, and with her work at Miss Universe Philippines organization, Shamcey has effectively championed female leadership and advocated for the upliftment of the local creative industry.

Another core value that Nuwhite intends to inspire with is inner peace. Ava Daza is one of the fierce believers of overall wellness, including sexual wellness. With her work as the founder at Jellytime, Ava has added another facet and meaning to wellness, plus her passion for fitness and health aligns well with Nuwhite.

Another woman who helped Nuwhite to interpret inner peace is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 1st runner up Bella Ysmael. She’s a ballerina and mental health advocate. An indoor cycling instructor and ballet teacher, Bella effortlessly advocates for fitness and good health for a stress-managed lifestyle, for overall inner peace.

Integrity is doing what is right even if no one is watching. Vanna Garcia is an actress, and one of the metro’s beloved lifestyle tastemakers, with her passion for the good life, be it in beauty, home interiors wellness, and fashion. Her words are based on her credibility, and what she believes in based on her integrity.

Finally, the woman whose vision started this all, Maureen Estrada is a visionary who advocates for honest, transparent effective skincare and food supplement with her science-back wellness innovations. She makes sure to practice integrity in her business and products to fully cater to the best interest of her clientele.

Indeed, beauty is beyond skin deep as Nuwhite reminds us the real makings of genuine beauty from inside out.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Nuwhite is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.