Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig visiting the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark is visiting the Philippines this March!

The social media pages of the Miss Universe Organization announced that Theilvig would be in the Philippines from March 25 to 30.

"Where warm hearts meet beautiful islands, and memories are made. Philippines, are you ready?," the posts said, accompanied by an emoji of the Philippine flag.

Victoria will be coming from India where she was for the past week, a month after a homecoming in Denmark and a visit to the Netherlands.

The last three Miss Universe winners before Victoria — Harnaaz Sandhu of India, Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, and Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios — made visits to the Philippines during their reign, with Harnaaz and R'Bonney present at Miss Universe Philippines coronations.

Victoria made history last year as the first-ever Danish woman to win Miss Universe, wearing the "Light of Infinity" crown by Filipino company Jewelmer.

Last year's competition saw the Philippines' representative Chelsea Manalo exiting at the Top 30, but went home with the National Costume award and named the first Miss Universe-Asia.

Chelsea will crown her successor at Miss Universe Philippines this May 2, though it is not sure yet if Victoria will be present for that.

What is for certain is the new Philippine representative will vie to succeed Victoria at the 74th Miss Universe to be held in Thailand later this year.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Top 5 Body Beautiful swimsuit winners