Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Top 5 Body Beautiful swimsuit winners

From left: Representatives from Ifugao, Pangasinan, San Jose in Batangas, Siargao and Siniloan in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization disclosed the top-ranking delegates in this year's swimwear challenge.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, meet the leading delegates of our PINA and Miss Universe Philippines Swimsuit showcase.

"The voting record reflects data collected from March 16 to March 22 and is partial and unofficial. Orders that have been cancelled or returned will not be included in the final count. Keep voting for your favorite queens now!"

The top five Body Beautiful queens in the partial swimwear showcase online poll, in alphabetical order, are:

Ifugao - Valerie Claire West (repressing the Filipino Society of New York)

Pangasinan - Andrea Cayabyab

San Jose, Batangas - Jessica Victoria Ciancino (representing the Filipino Society of Canada East)

Siargao - Millen Joy Cabigas, and

Siniloan, Laguna - Yllana Marie Aduana

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will happen on May 2, 6 p.m., in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. The "Puksaan" continues. Stay tuned!