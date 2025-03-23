Kirk Bondad tries pageant luck anew in Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025

Kirk Bondad is among the candidates of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — After his Mister World 2024 stint, model Kirk Bondad is joining another male search.

The Filipino-German hopeful met members of the media, together with 25 other delegates from across the archipelago and representatives from overseas Filipino communities, during the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 press presentation held recently at the Okada Ballroom in Parañaque City.

While Bondad may have a clearer shot at the major title, he faces other entrants who also have international pageant experiences like him. This year's edition is an eclectic bunch of veterans and newbies.

Organized by Empire Philippines, the forthcoming finale has engaged the male pageant community with its patronage and support. Several pre-pageant events are lined up to keep the delegates revved up.

This year's official lineup of candidates are:

Rufy Jag Guron (Alberta, Canada)

Joshua Daj Lawrence (Antique)

Hamed Afshin Azar Cabrera (Australia)

Kirk Bondad (Baguio City)

Kevin Secoya (Bantayan Island)

Mark Menard Reyes (Batangas)

Justine Mark Quiocho (Binangonan)

Jacinth Ziff (Butuan)

Mark Laresma (Camarines Sur)

Michael Angelo Toledo (Cebu City)

Kenneth Cabungcal (Dumaguete City)

Matthew John Mettias (Hawaii)

Giuseppe Abliano (Italy)

Kenneth Marcelino (Laguna)

Ivann Renz Enriquez (Marikina)

Raven Lansangan (Pampanga)

Jerryzon Ramos Jasmin (Pangasinan)

Aldreg Allan Alvarez (Pasay)

Lorenzo Mari Bonoan (Quezon City)

Nikko Nackaerts (Rizal)

Kitt Cortez (San Juan City)

Jether Palomo (Taguig)

John Pearl Sablan (Tarlac Province)

Larz Kent Dawson (Toledo City)

Michael Alfonso Carter (United Kingdom)

Jasper Manalang (Zambales)

James Celeridad (Parañaque)

Six titles are up for grabs. Reigning titleholders Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up Brandon Espiritu, Mister Pilipinas International 2024 Justin Ong, Mister Pilipinas Man of the Year 2024 Anthony Cunningham, Mister Pilpiinas Cosmopolitan 2024 Emerson Gomez, Mister Pilipinas Manhunt Supermodel 2024 Jordan San Juan, and Mister Global 2024 Daumier Corilla will relinquish their titles to the new set of kings!

The Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 final show will unfold on April 28. The organizers are considering to hold the event on the same day as the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries, and in the same venue, too! Stay tuned!

