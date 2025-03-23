TernoCon 2025 winners promise to champion Philippine fashion

MANILA, Philippines — From February 27 to May 4, the National Museum of Fine Arts is hosting the exhibit “Filipiniana x Obra: Contemporary Philippine Garments Inspired by 20th Century Filipino Artists.” It features the works of the TernoCon 2025 designers at the Sandiganbayan Reception Hall. Entrance is free.

Now on its fourth edition, TernoCon, the national terno-making convention and competition for Filipino designers, continues its mission of preserving and promoting the Philippine dress. The “TernoCon 2025 Final Competition Night and Cultural Show” was held on January 26 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Pura Escurdia Award (Silver Medalist)

The 12 finalists were Windell Madis, Geomarie Hernandez, Johnoel Marin, Patrick Lazol, Jericho Gonzales, Irene Subang, Bryan Peralta, Peach Garde, Ram Silva, Lexter Badana, Jared Palmejar, Monina Gatan. They were tasked to do a capsule three-piece collection consisting of a formal terno with Pañuelo, a formal Balintawak with an Alampay and Tapis, and a formal Kimona (a Camisa or pull-over blouse) with an Alampay and a Patadyong (a tube-like wraparound skirt).

TernoCon is a collaborative initiative between Ben Chan of Bench and the Cultural Center of the Philippines led by its president Kaye Tinga, artistic director Ricardo “Eric” Cruz of Ternocon 2025, and founding artistic director and artistic consultant Gino Gonzales.

Ramon Valera Award (Bronze Medalist)

The styling is by Noel Manapat while Eric Maningat worked his hair and makeup magic. Dexter Santos directed the well-attended show. The legendary Inno Sotto served as the chief mentor while the 2025 mentors are Rhett Eala, Lulu Tan Gan and Ezra Santos.

“We share this advocacy because of our collective love for the arts and love of country. The work ahead is a lot, but our partnership has always proven to be ready for it. This is our panata for the Philippines,” Ben Chan said in his welcome speech.

Kaye Tinga, for her part, said: “To our finalists: Your work today stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of the Terno and fashion as part of the language of our cultural identity. Both we at the CCP and Bench firmly believe in championing Filipino designers and their immense contributions to our cultural landscape. Your creativity and dedication breathe new life into the Terno, ensuring it remains an ever-evolving dialogue between the past, present, and future that is wearable and connected to the everyday Filipino.”

Joe Salazar Award (Chief Mentor's Award)

The four winners share their thoughts about what it means to win at TernoCon and what’s next for their career as the future of Philippine Fashion:

Peach Garde from Tapaz, Capiz - Pacita Longos Award (Gold Medalist)

Peach Garde is the talented designer behind Peach Garde, his namesake brand based in Iloilo City. He placed first runner-up in The Iloilo New Breed Fashion Challenge in 2018, the same year he graduated with a degree in fashion design and merchandising to add to his nursing degree.

In 2023, Peach finished a British Bespoke Tailoring course at Slim’s Fashion and Arts School and has showcased his collections at Iloilo Fashion Gala, Iloilo Designers Week, and Bacolod Fashion Week. He is also a part-time instructor at Iloilo Science and Technology University.

Mentored by Rhett Eala, Peach chose National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin as inspiration for his collection. (Peach is also a finalist at the forthcoming 2025 Bench Design Awards competition.)

1. What does winning at TernoCon mean to you and your career?

“The award is not just for my growth as a young designer, but I also dedicate it to my mother in heaven, my family, my mentors such as Don Protasio — who kept on pushing me to join the competition, and to the young ones especially my students from the province.”

2. What’s next for you, career-wise?

“Before TernoCon, we had just started our RTW (ready-to-wear) line. Now, we will push through with joining pop-ups. The award is not just a title now but a responsibility. As a fashion instructor also, I will do what I can to promote the Terno starting with the young ones. And, hopefully, in the near future I can represent the country on the international stage.”

Bryan Peralta from Makati City - Pura Escurdia Award (Silver Medalist)

Bryan Peralta was given the Third Best Collection & Garment Construction Awards during his graduation at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines. He was also an intern of renowned designer Veejay Floresca before heading his eponymous brand, Bryan Peralta Designs.

Mentored by Lulu Tan-Gan, Bryan chose National Artist for Visual Arts Jose Joya as his inspiration.

1. What does winning at TernoCon mean to you and your career?

“As a winner and as a finalist of TernoCon, our duty is to carry the torch and build on what the Terno trailblazers have started. There are codes and components, but the language can be ours. Once we learn and respect those codes, then we can take ownership of it and get really creative!

“I wanted to interpret the Terno in a way that has been around for a while but, in the myriad of ways that the Terno has been created in the past, I felt like this could offer a fresh new visual to this singularly iconic Filipino garment, and that is by 3D Printing! The idea was to interpret Jose Joya’s line drawings using different techniques and one of them is embroideries. I had to teach myself how to use an embroidery machine and copy the zigzagging lines he drew to create darker shades and lighter areas in the drawings. I also used waxed cords to add dimension and texture to the fabrics.

“However, I didn’t stop there, I had to think of another technique that could recreate the lines and push the narrative to another level and that’s when I thought of using a 3D pen! Several iterations later, the idea totally evolved from just embroidering the line drawings on fabric, to reimagining the Terno sleeves and rendering it in full 3D Printing. What I ended up with are three distinct looks that immerse themselves in all of Joya’s drawings using traditional and modern techniques.”

2. What’s next for you, career-wise?

“I want to start a small line of Filipiniana of thoughtfully designed Terno, Balintawak, and Kimona. There is a renewed love of everything Filipino especially with the youth and I want to be a part of that. Also, I invite every designer to try joining TernoCon next season. As Filipino creatives, there is nothing more distinguishing than pulling from your own heritage. Fortunately, we have a beautiful one! Mabuhay ang Kasuotang Pilipino!”

Ram Silva from Iloilo City - Ramon Valera Award (Bronze Medalist)

Ram Silva was in the top 15 of the 2012 Mega Young Designers Competition. In 2016, he founded Ram Couture, which celebrates the rich textiles of his native Iloilo.

Ram is also the owner and head coordinator of Sponsa Coordination, an events service company. Ram recently launched his ready-to-wear lines for Katutubo and Bench, named “Lily” after his beloved mother.

Mentored by Lulu Tan-Gan, Ram drew inspiration from National Artist for Visual Arts Fernando Amorsolo.

1. What does winning at TernoCon mean to you and your career?

“Winning TernoCon is a triumph that speaks to the countless hours, the sacrifices, and the relentless pursuit of my dreams. It’s more than just a title — it’s a reflection of my soul, my devotion to Filipino fashion, and the artistry that fuels my every creation. This is the culmination of a journey that has tested me, shaped me, and ultimately led me to this defining moment.”

2. What’s next for you, career-wise?

“After winning TernoCon, I realized I need time to rest and recharge so I can come back with a clearer mind and renewed focus on my goals. Rest isn’t just important — it’s necessary for growth. Once I’m recharged, I plan to continue learning, working alongside my mentors, and collaborating with those who inspire me. My commitment to advocating for Philippine textiles will remain at the heart of my work, and I also hope to return to fashion school to deepen my knowledge and push my craft even further.”

Windell Madis from Batac, Ilocos Norte - Joe Salazar Award (Chief Mentor's Award)

Madis was a finalist of “Project Runway Philippines Season 3” in 2015. He was also a finalist at TernoCon Season 2 in 2020. In 2024, he became a mentor at the Costume Laboratory.

With advanced training in Fashion Draping 2 and Creative Process plus his years as an assistant designer and project manager under the legendary Jojie Lloren. Windell has further sharpened his creative skills.

Mentored by Rhett Eala, Windell’s inspiration is National Artist for Visual Arts HR Ocampo.

1. What does winning at TernoCon mean to you and your career?

“Winning the 'Joe Salazar' Award for me is such a blessing. I’ve manifested this award. Thank goodness I received it. As a Filipino designer intimate with my heritage and proud of my roots. I love to help men and women express their individuality through fashion.”

2. What’s next for you, career-wise?

“I am a designer who thinks outside of the box. I don’t conform to what is new. I always think that my design aesthetics are always classic, clean, yet effortlessly feminine. My design principle is the garments that I’m producing are somehow walking works of art.”

RELATED: What is a Kimona? Ternocon 2025 continues to champion Filipino dress with added focus