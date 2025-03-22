Maymay Entrata wears Ehrran Montoya as Pinay Snow White

MANILA, Philippines — Currently casting a spell in cinemas is the live-action musical "Disney’s Snow White,” a reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The fantasy film stars Colombian/Polish-American Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story” and “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”) in the title role and Israeli Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman,” “Fast and Furious,” “Death on the Nile” ) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, the magical movie also star the adorable dwarves, such as Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

To entice local viewers, Disney enlisted the vocal styling of ABS-CBN talent Maymay Entrata to sing one of the signature songs from the film.

“Hi everyone! Ako po si Maymay at sobrang excited na ako na mapakinggan niyo po ang ‘Nasaan ang Hiling,’ ang Filipino version ng ‘Waiting on a Wish.’ Hiling ko po sana na manood po tayo sa sinehan ng March 19,” the Camiguin-born, Cagayan de Oro-raised star posted on her social media pages.

“Thank you so much, Disney, for trusting me to be part of this project po. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity at excited for the movie to come out,” the 27-year-old added.

To her credit, Maymay is a successful actress, singer, model and television host. After she won “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7," she also won a FAMAS Award, an Awit Award, two PMPC Star Awards for Music and a Box Office Entertainment Awards.

She has released studio albums over the years, such as “Maymay” in 2017, “#M0806” in 2019 and “MPOWERED” in 2021. Her biggest hot singles include “Amakabogera, “ “Puede Ba" and "Tsada Mahigugma."

And because of her slender frame and winsome disposition, Maymay has also become a muse to fashion designers. For her character as the Pinay Snow White, she was clad in an Ehrran Montoya couture creation.

In an exclusive interview, the talented designer shares his creative process:

“Maymay Entrata graced the Disney scene in a custom Ehrran Montoya as she sings the Filipino version of Disney's 'Snow White' official soundtrack 'Nasaan Ang Hiling,' a rendition of 'Waiting on a Wish.'

“The design, a thoughtful fusion of Snow White's iconic style and Maymay's unique personality, was carefully crafted to honor the character's classic look while maintaining an elegant, modern touch. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant color palette seen in Snow White’s earliest animation scenes, the ensemble combines subtle nods to the animated character with vibrant, contemporary lines.

“Styled by Rain Dagala of Team Rain x Em, the ensemble avoids being overtly costume-like. Instead, it features a refined interpretation that exudes a natural, graceful beauty, letting Maymay shine with her own distinct flair. The look captures the essence of Snow White's innocence and grace, while also reflecting Maymay's youthful energy and charm.

“We created multiple design sketches for Maymay that blended both modern and traditional elements of Snow White’s character. Disney ultimately approved the most subtle version, emphasizing a look that diverged from the original cartoon depiction. They wanted something that truly captured Maymay’s unique vibe, offering a fresh, personalized take on the iconic character," Montoya said.

