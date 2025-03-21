Uniqlo launches Sanrio bra tops

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on Sanrio characters’ popularity, Japanese lifestyle retailer Uniqlo continues its collaboration with the Japanese “kawaii” characters by unveiling a new Bra Top collection featuring Sanrio icons.

Last year’s winner at the annual Sanrio Character Ranking, Cinnamoroll, as well as all-time favorites Hello Kitty and Kuromi, are embroidered front and center at the new Bra Top collection, which could serve as a good way to introduce wearing a bra for young women.

The Sanrio line is among the wide array of designs under the Bra Top category, which is unique to Uniqlo, said the brand’s Philippine Head of Public Relations and Sustainability Reichelle Vergara, in an exclusive Philstar.com interview.

“We actually have several different designs. We have the tube top, we also have the bra dress, we also have the T-shirt type, and of course, one of the most sought-after is of course the different types of the sleeveless bra top,” she explained.

“In terms of technology… they have different fabrics. So one of it is having the AIRism technology in it because of course, the Bra Top, you can wear it on its own, but you can wear it also as an innerwear… it keeps you cool. It really helps you wick away moisture and definitely perfect for the weather. Yes, so the technology is unique to Uniqlo. We have developed this one, really for our customers to feel more comfortable, in their every day.”

The brand celebrates women by highlighting its 2025 Spring/Summer Bra Top Collection. The refreshed lineup promises enhanced all-around support, comfort, and timeless style in a wide range of designs and colors with the perfect balance of functionality and fashion.

Each style features molded cups and an elastic underband that center the bust for a flattering silhouette, while providing support from under to keep it high. A power net designed for optimized support ensures a secure yet comfortable fit.

The Bra Top, said the brand in a statement, aims to provide “2-in-1 comfort, 360-degree support, and convenience, especially for go-getters who seamlessly shift between work and play.” The new collection features multiple categories catering to the various needs of modern women.

The Crepe Jersey Bra Camisole presents a non-clingy fabric subtly flared at the waist for a flattering silhouette. Apart from a distinctive back style that accentuates the look, it also presents several functional features like quick-drying dry technology for stay-fresh comfort and a built-in bra offering 360-degree support.

Meanwhile, the Ribbed Cropped Bra Top remains a popular choice, made from casual contouring ribbed fabric that gives a great silhouette. It can be worn as is or as innerwear. There are also Bra Tops with sleeves. The Bra Top as a shirt comes with an AIRism Low Back Bra T-Shirt, available in white, black, pink, and brown.

For a fuller silhouette beyond sleeves, go for the Bra Dress selections, ideal for casual gatherings and semi-formal affairs. The Crepe Jersey Bra Dress aims to provide a good shape and support whatever the occasion may be.

Lastly, as with other LifeWear collections, the brand features its signature fabric innovations in Bra Tops such as AIRism and AIRsm Cotton. The ground-breaking technology is celebrated for its quick-drying, anti-odor, moisture-wicking properties, and for being smooth to touch and soft to feel. AIRism Bra Tops have no visible seams in the bust and armholes for a sleeker look. Meanwhile, the AIRism Cotton Bra Tops present AIRism fabric with the relaxed look of cotton. The AIRism Cotton Bra Tube Top has removable straps for multiple styling possibilities.

“For women, of course, I know we're talking about Bra Top, but Uniqlo also still has the innerwear, which is the wireless bra, which I think is super convenient also for women because, as I've mentioned, it's wireless,” Vergara affirmed.

“So for women, this Women's Month, (the brand) is here to support your everyday lives and to empower you in all the things that you do.”