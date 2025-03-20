Miss Universe Philippines reveals 2nd count winners of 2025 online poll
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines Organization and PinaBeautyPh, the official online poll auditor, announced the winners of the second week of its voting platform.
In a social media post on its Instagram account, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, your Top 10 picks in the Personality Showcase are finally here!"
The voting period covered March 1 to 15.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Maiko Ibarde (Benguet)
- Larsine Grace Jensen (Camiguin)
- Gabrielle Mai Carballo (Cebu City)
- Angelyh Caballero Pasco (Davao)
- Juliana Fresado (Iligan City)
- Angeline Cordero Kailani (Iloilo Province)
- Jarina Sandhu (Isabela)
- Taylor Marie De Luna (Malay, Aklan)
- Angela Norwillen Cabel (Tacloban City), and
- Danielle Ann Catalan (Tandag City)
Benguet's representative is the only winner from the first count that has made it to the second count tally.
The Top 3 online poll winners will enjoy automatic placements in the semi-final and evening gown rounds, with the highest number of votes going straight to the final round.
The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night unfolds on May 2, 6 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!
