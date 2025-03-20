Miss Universe Philippines reveals 2nd count winners of 2025 online poll

The winners of the second round of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 personality showcase.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines Organization and PinaBeautyPh, the official online poll auditor, announced the winners of the second week of its voting platform.

In a social media post on its Instagram account, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, your Top 10 picks in the Personality Showcase are finally here!"

The voting period covered March 1 to 15.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Maiko Ibarde (Benguet)

Larsine Grace Jensen (Camiguin)

Gabrielle Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

Angelyh Caballero Pasco (Davao)

Juliana Fresado (Iligan City)

Angeline Cordero Kailani (Iloilo Province)

Jarina Sandhu (Isabela)

Taylor Marie De Luna (Malay, Aklan)

Angela Norwillen Cabel (Tacloban City), and

Danielle Ann Catalan (Tandag City)

Benguet's representative is the only winner from the first count that has made it to the second count tally.

The Top 3 online poll winners will enjoy automatic placements in the semi-final and evening gown rounds, with the highest number of votes going straight to the final round.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night unfolds on May 2, 6 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 reveals personality showcase online poll result