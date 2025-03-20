Kaila Estrada highlights skincare's importance to working artists

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kaila Estrada emphasized the importance of proper skincare to artists like herself who work for several hours with heavy makeup.

The "Incognito" and "Can't Buy Me Love" star was recently unveiled as the first celebrity ambassador of local skincare brand Barefaced.

During the a launch event last March 15 in Quezon City, Kaila explained to guests and members of the media including Philstar.com why skincare is important to people in the entertainment industry.

Kaila pointed out the skin was the largest organ of the body, speaking to how critical it is to take care of it.

"Being in the [showbiz] industry specifically, I wear a lot of makeup, am always in makeup, and wear makeup for very long hours," Kaila explained.

As such, the actress said it's important to let one's skin to breathe and advised using products that aren't harsh, especially if a person has sensitive skin.

Kaila then publicly recommended one of the brand's products to people with sensitive skin as it helped her in her own routine.

Later, Kaila was surprised with a birthday cake as the event was held on the eve of her 29th birthday.

