'Bring your own chair to the table': Kaila Estrada gives Women's Month message

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kaila Estrada called on women to claim their places in the world to show they are deserving of their achievements in life.

The "Incognito" star was recently named as the inaugural celebrity ambassador of local skincare brand Barefaced.

Last March 15, during the brand's launch, Kaila explained to guests and members of the media her description of an empowered woman.

"To me, an empowered woman is confident, resilient, stands firm in her beliefs, knows her worth, and faces challenges with grace," she said.

Later on, Kaila gave her message to fellow women to mark Women's Month this March, echoing what she had heard before in relation to what the brand's co-founders said about showing up for yourself no matter what.

"Don't shy away from claiming your seat at the table — and if you don't feel like you have a seat there, bring your own chair," Kaila shared.

Kaila left it to everyone how they would interpret what she said, but the actress added what she quoted really stuck with her and hopes it does the same for other women and young girls.

RELATED: ‘Gotta be 100% for ourselves’: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives Miss Universe-worthy Women’s Month advice