‘Gotta be 100% for ourselves’: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives Miss Universe-worthy Women’s Month advice

MANILA, Philippines — Even without joining a beauty contest like Miss Universe, Jasmine Curtis-Smith is already a winner when it comes to a stellar career as an actress and in answering media questions!

In an exclusive interview before a recent dinner party organized by Uniqlo and Vogue Philippines in Taguig City, Philstar.com asked Jasmine for an impromptu advice for fellow women for International Women’s Month, and she answered not with the usual “Go girl!” or “Happy Women’s Month!”

“Women are tasked to be in many different roles in society – from being a mother, a sister, a daughter, but, most of all, not to our own selves,” began Jasmine’s answer that could put into shame many seasoned beauty queens’ reply at the question and answer portion.

“We have to give ourselves the nourishment we need in order to fulfill all of these roles and when we go to office, that's a whole different personality as well. So make sure you set enough time for you to recover, reset so that you'll be well enough to go back into the workforce or any errands you have, whether it's for family, for friends,” she said.

“Gotta be 100% for ourselves, and this goes not just for the women, but for all people out there because I think it's just right now it's very prevalent to take care of our wellness as well… More power to you guys because I know that all these different rules ask many different things from us, so more power!”

Curtis-Smith, who juggles a fast-paced career and personal life, emphasized Uniqlo linen’s versatility in her wardrobe.

“As an actress, I really have to be versatile. On my off days, I’d prefer relaxed, comfortable pieces,” she shared. “But for events, I love the fact that I can go all out for a premiere or be subtle and minimalist depending on the occasion.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya