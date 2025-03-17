Highlights from SM Beauty’s Fragrance Festival 2025: Scentsorium

MANILA, Philippines — The stars aligned, and the air was filled with so much fragrance at SM Beauty’s Scentsorium Fragrance Fest! From March 12 to 16 at SM Mega Fashion Hall, fragrance lovers, beauty enthusiasts and astrology fans came together for an immersive, multi-sensory experience celebrating the art of scent.

The event, hosted by Erika Kristenseen, was a spectacular five-day journey where guests discovered, personalized and indulged in fragrances curated to match their aura and personality.

SM Beauty marketing manager Retty Contreras and event host Erika Kristenseen

Guided by the cosmos, SM Beauty delivered an all-star lineup of beloved luxury and mass fragrance brands. Attendees explored and shopped from an extensive fragrance collection, including Tom Ford, Estée Lauder, Clinique, Coach, Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Monotheme, Maison Margiela, Lancôme, Ralph Lauren, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro, Alchemy, Fresh, Luxe Organix, Avon, Body Fantasies and Signature Parfums.

Whether guests were seeking to rediscover a timeless favorite or explore a brand-new scent, the festival offered a diverse range of fragrances catering to every preference.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) perhaps were drawn to bold oriental fragrances—spicy, amber and gourmand notes reflecting their fearless passion.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) could have found harmony in fresh citrus and aquatic scents, mirroring their free-spirited and ever-curious nature.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) embraced floral fragrances brimming with roses, white florals and fruity accords, symbolizing their deep emotions and romantic souls.

Meanwhile, earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) could have gravitated toward rich, grounding woody scents, echoing their stability and quiet strength.

This experience transformed fragrance shopping into a deeply personal ritual, making each scent more than just a perfume—it became an extension of one’s identity.

A highlight of the festival was the interactive Tarot Reading Station, where guests discovered their fragrance destiny with guidance from Tiktok-famous TheBlessedBhie.

Tarot Reading with TheBlessedBhie

Beyond the celestial scent journey, attendees elevated their fragrance experience with personalized bottle customization, including engraving services to add their name or a special message.

Those who spent P5,000 on fragrances and presented their SM Advantage Card (SMAC) enjoyed an exclusive custom bottle painting service, turning their perfume into a bespoke work of art.

Guests also captured the magic of their scent journey at the Scentsorium Photo Booth, making the event not just a shopping experience, but a truly immersive and personal celebration of fragrance.

If you missed the Scentsorium Fragrance Fest, you can still embark on your own celestial scent journey at SM Beauty stores nationwide. Find a fragrance that resonates with your personality, aura and energy, whether it’s an enchanting floral, a mysterious woody blend, or a luminous citrus scent. Visit SM Beauty today and let your signature scent find you.

