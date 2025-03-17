Precious Paula Nicole shares experience removing drag makeup

MANILA, Philippines — As a drag performer and first ever winner of “Drag Race Philippines,” heavy makeup has been the twin of Rodolfo Hontiveros Gabriel II, or most popularly known as Precious Paula Nicole.

In fact, when fans would ask to take pictures with Precious and the drag queen has already removed makeup at the dressing room, Precious admitted feeling uncomfortable, and thus had to put on even light cosmetics before facing guests.

“Kasi s’yempre, may mga fans na gusto kang makita after the show, nagbura na’ko ng makeup… parang nagtatago ka na,” Precious confessed at a recent press conference for the launch of Nivea’s new anti-spot beauty line.

Although Precious acknowledged that putting all that makeup is what gives drag queens their livelihood, it is also the one that destroys their skin in the long run.

“For 15 years na nag-dra-drag ako, five days ako naka-makeup. Tapos minsan nahihirapan ako, alam mo ‘yun, sa sobrang pagod ko sa show, hindi ka na makakapaghilamos, hindi ka na makakapag-skincare, makakapunta sa derma…” Precious narrated.

“Minsan kasi, sa mga contests namin, nagpapa-araw kami, naka-drag makeup… laging nakababad ‘yung mga mukha namin sa makeup, na wala kaming time talaga na magpunta sa derma at humingi ng tulong na maayos ‘yung mga problema sa face.”

Now that summer is around the corner again, Precious urged fellow Filipinos to follow a simple skincare regimen that includes products like the dermatologically and clinically approved Nivea Luminous630, claimed to be the only skincare line with the patented Thiamidol, a tyrosinase inhibitor, which acts at the root cause of pigmentation.

“Mayroon na s’yang malaking effect agad,” Precious attested to the product line’s effectiveness.

Apart from following a skincare regimen, Precious stressed that using sunscreen every day, even at home, is the key to taking care of the skin, especially if it is, like in drag queens' case, your “puhunan” (capital).

“Kailangan pala talaga na nag-sa-sunscreen ka every day kahit ‘di ka lumalabas ng bahay. Ako dati, mahilig ako mag-paaraw at saka mag-dagat nang hindi ako nagsa-sunscreen…” Precious said.

According to Precious, skincare, not only makeup, is important in making yourself look and feel confidently beautiful.

“Kahit na hindi na ako naka-makeup, mas confident na ako ngayon na humarap sa tao… So ngayon, mas ready na’ko! Mas confident na ako na talaga na magpakita sa tao nang ‘di na ko nahihiya. Dati kasi naka-light makeup pa’ko after ko magbura ng drag makeup. Naglalagay pa’ko ng mga concealer kasi mas makikita s’ya sa pictures, pero ngayon, mas confident na ’ko! Nang dahil sa skincare, picture na kagad tayo!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo