Miss Universe 2025 unveils preliminaries, national costume dates

Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig is crowned Miss Universe 2024 by Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios at the end of the coronation night on November 16, 2024 held in Mexico.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has announced the calendar of activities for the 74th pageant edition in Thailand. Aside from finale venue Bangkok, the delegates will also be visiting Phuket and Pattaya.

A memorable competition awaits the international delegates to the 2025 edition, with arrivals expected on November 2 and 3, where fittings and photo shoots begin right after registration.

The welcome dinner and the sashing ceremony will be the following day, November 4.

From November 9 to 12, the candidates will be joining cultural highlights in Phuket, incluing a swimsuit and costume show.

From November 13 to 16, the ladies will hie off to Pattaya Island, where they will have another swimwear show.

The closed-door panel interview is scheduled on November 16.

The National Costume Competition, as well as the Preliminary Competition for swimwear and evening gown, will happen on November 19.

The 74th Miss Universe coronation night is slated on November 21 at the Impact Muong Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok. Outgoing queen Victoria Kjaer Theilvig will crown her successor at the close of the final show.

RELATED: Thailand to host Miss Universe 2025