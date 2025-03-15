Miss Universe Philippines announces 2025 finale date, venue

Chelsea Manalo, the beauty from Bulacan, is the first Filipino of Afro-American descent who represented the Philippines at the annual Miss Universe.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Organization, together with Empire Philippines, announced that the date and venue of its coronation night will happen in the merry month of May in Pasay City.

It would be on May 2, 6 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. One lucky Filipina will represent the country in the November finals in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ticket details will be announced in a few days.

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor at the culmination of the coronation rites. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Ahtisa, Winwyn in: Pageant veterans among Miss Universe Philippines 2025 hopefuls