Smooth like butter: Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero go for big summer 2025 fashion trend, Butter Yellow

MANILA, Philippines — Butter Yellow, according to Google, is among the top-searched fashion trends for the upcoming summer.

Whether or not Korean pop superstars BTS' hit song "Butter" has anything to do with it, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are jumping into the Butter Yellow bandwagon, as seen in Aubrey's shopping bag when she and Troy went on a shopping date at the reopening of Zara in Greenbelt 5, Makati City early this week.

"I bought some yellows, medyo mga light colors. Of course, I like denim - loose denim, baggy," Aubrey told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

"Ako, I got a mix, but I got a lot of nice stuff, because we'll be going to Japan for a race, so kailangan ko ng mas maraming stuff," added Troy, showing his shopping bag with plaids and blues, which complement Aubrey's yellows.

With more than 1,700 sq.m. of retail space, the newly refurbished Zara Greenbelt 5 store features a renewed image, new product display areas and highly efficient technology. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

