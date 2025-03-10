Heart Evangelista surpasses Blackpink members at Paris Fashion Week influencer ranking â€” data

^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista surpasses Blackpink members at Paris Fashion Week influencer ranking — data

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 2:08pm
Heart Evangelista
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista was hailed as the top celebrity at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week ranking. 

According to US data firm Launchmetrics, Heart surpassed Blackpink members Jennie and Jisso, who ranked as second and third in the listing.

Heart reportedly logged a total of $3.8 million media impact value, making her top the list, while Jennie had $3.7 MIV and Jisso had $2.4 million MIV. 

Apart from the three, Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur and South Korean actress-model Go Youn-jung are also in the list. Jedd had $2.3 MIV while Go had $1.3 MIV. 

Meanwhile, at Men's Fashion Week, Heart was the only woman in the list at third place with $6.4 million MIV. 

Last year, Heart also led the celebrity ranking at the Paris Fashion Week with $10.6 MIV.

Philstar
