Miss Universe Philippines 2025 reveals personality showcase online poll result

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced the top five delegates in the Personality Showcase, those who made it to the top rung of its ongoing online poll.

The organization partnered with Pina Beauty to bring aficionados and supporters a fan-driven voting experience, where they can support their favorite MUPh candidate with every Pina Beauty purchase.

In a social media post, the MUPh wrote, "Pilipinas, meet the leading delegates of our Pina and MUPh personality showcases.

"The voting record reflects data collected from March 1 to 6 and is partial and unofficial. Orders that have been cancelled or retrieved will not be included in the first (and subsequent) count(s)."

In alphabetical order, the first count Top 5 delegates are:

Maico Ibarde (Benguet)

Valerie Claire West (Ifugao)

Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Amanda Russo (Pasay), and

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Voting closes on April 15. The eight-week long poll's final results will bring the Top 3 to the semi-final round. The first and second top delegates will advance to the evening gown competition, which is the second cut. While the delegate garnering the highest number of votes goes directly to the final round.

Keep voting for your favorite queen! The 'Puksaan' continues. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Ahtisa, Winwyn in: Pageant veterans among Miss Universe Philippines 2025 hopefuls