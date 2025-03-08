KC Concepcion gifts Sharon Cuneta gold earrings, necklace

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion gifted her mother, Sharon Cuneta, with gold jewelry from her very own Avec Moi line.

Sharon posted on Instagram photos of the earrings, necklace with an S-shaped pendant, and handwritten letters that KC gave her.

"Dearest Mom, watching you bloom in every season has been such a gift — you inspire me with your willpower, dedication, and lust for all things beautiful in life," KC said in one of her letters.

KC said the rose-shaped earrings were made from 18-karat yellow gold with a natural diamond rosebud, which she noted was a crowd favorite.

"Your love is the signature that marks my life on the most precious way. This fine jewelry piece carries your writing and I couldn't help but encrust it with natural diamonds and a pink sapphire heart," KC wrote in another letter, referring to the little heart above the "S."

The necklace's paperclip chain is also made from 18-karat yellow gold, which Sharon could replace whenever she wishes.

Apart from the jewelry, KC also gave her Megastar mom a pink pouch with pearls that also forms into the letter "S."

KC launched Avec Moi, "with me" in English, seven years ago inspired by her time in the French capital Paris.

Sharon and KC, the Megastar's only daughter with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion, were rumored to have a feud, but the two reconciled over the holidays.

