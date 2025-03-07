Binibining Pilipinas sets deadline for 2025 pageant applicants

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens (from left) 1st runner-up Christal dela Cruz, Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay, and 2nd runner-up Trisha Martinez.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has formally opened its 2025 pageant season by accepting applications from interested entrants to the annual competition.

In a social media post, the Binibining Pilipinas organization wrote, "The search is on for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens!

"For 61 years, Binibining Pilipinas has crowned icons, empowered voices, and has set the stage for greatness. Will you be the next Binibini to wear the crown?" the organizatin announced on Instagram.

The application process and link to the site were also provided. The deadline for submission is on March 21.

Three titles will be given out this year, with a new title added to the Miss International and Miss Globe crowns.

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra and Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Jasmin Bungay will crown their successors at the culmination of the pageant. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Abra's Myrna Esguerra is Binibining Pilipinas International 2024