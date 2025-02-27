^

Maris Racal channels Renaissance era in fashion, shares life lessons

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 8:51am
Maris Racal
Metro Magazine / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal channels the Renaissance period in fashion and shares her life lessons in the newest cover and cover story of Metro.Style.

The “Incognito” star took on a European-inspired theme during the cover shoot, sporting chic ensembles.   

Maris talked about being grateful, grounded, and mindful this 2025 on her Metro cover story titled, “Restart, Reset, Refocus: The Renaissance of Maris Racal.”

“2025 has been a refreshing restart for me. Every day, I’m feeling more grateful, positive, and hopeful. I want to practice mindfulness, stay grounded, and focus on my goals. Being mindful really helps center me and keeps me aligned with what matters,” Maris said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indeed, the year so far has been positive for Maris as her movie “Sunshine” won the Crystal Bear for Best Film at the recently concluded 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

The Kapamilya actress, who stars in the new Netflix film “Sosyal Climbers,” also opened up about the fashion and pop culture icons she looks up to for inspiration in her looks on- and off-screen in the cover story.

