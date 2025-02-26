Donny Pangilinan, Niana Guerrero, Kianna Dy let it loose on summer styling tips

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the warmer months ahead, global lifestyle retailer Uniqlo unleased its new collection, featuring clean and casual styles.

With the theme “Sunny Moments,” the 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear collection aims to elevate everyday basics with comfortable functionality, versatile materials, and great silhouettes that are good for sunny moments.

“For this season, we bring you pieces inspired by the warm, sunny moments of summer and spring,” the brand's Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia said at the global apparel retailer's recent exclusive preview in The Balmori Tent in Rockwell, Makati City. “Our showcase highlights the best of our LifeWear, with the wide variety of colors, textures and styles available that are a perfect fit for every Filipino.”

The 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear line-up is clustered into five key segments. Each one was represented in the preview by local celebrity partners Niana Guerrero, Donny Pangilinan, Kianna Dy, Solenn Heussaff and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, who all expressed their excitement over the newest collection.

Inspired by the laid-back but polished vibe in Copenhagen, from the city’s colors to the Danish timeless style, the brand's newest bottoms combine the classic with the modern. It’s perfect for light layering where one can seamlessly switch from working to relaxing.

Actor Donny Pangilinan noted how the comfort and versatility of the brand's jeans make a perfect fit for summer. During the event, he rocked the Wide Tapered Jeans.

“For my everyday looks, I usually try to go for pieces that look polished, but with a casual flair that I can take from work to play,” Donny said. “I like the Wide Tapered Jeans because of its elegant silhouette and it is very light and easy to wear. It’s also easy to mix and match with different items, so I can pair it with shirts or something more formal and I feel that I look put together.”

UT, Uniqlo's line of graphic shirts, continues to be a celebration of pop culture from all over the world in the 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear collection. With over 1,000 new designs every season, UT presents its latest batch that showcases the Mickey Faces line, MFA Boston Ukiyo-E and Henri Matisse. There are even shirts with CAT photographs as well.

Clicking her happy feet over the latest collection is global youth trailblazer and dance innovator Niana Guerrero, who shared how UT serves as a means of self-expression. The social media icon charmed the audience on stage with her upbeat personality as she showcased her stylish "‘fit."

“Today I’m wearing the Mickey Faces UT that I paired with this vest and the online favorite Jersey Barrel Leg Pants,” Niana said. “It’s casual, yet the UT adds a pop of personality to my look.”

Either on or off the court, the high-performance Sports Utility Wear presents premium comfort with its celebrated AIRism technology, allowing even top-level athletes like Kianna Dy to keep cool while staying stylish all day.

“My newest favorite item, which is also something new in-stores, is the Ultra-Stretch Active Skort,” Kianna said. “It’s suited for casual looks, but with its ultra-stretch material and built-in shorts, I can easily take it on the court as well.” — Videos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

