Solenn Heussaff gives Miss Universe vibes: Will she join?

MANILA, Philippines — Beautiful, smart, and with great posture and media exposure — Solenn Heussaff, undoubtedly, would be qualified to join Miss Universe Philippines, especially now that age and height restrictions have been lifted for Miss Universe candidates.

But instead of the Universe, Solenn recently conquered a different "U" — as Uniqlo Philippines endorser.

At the Japanese lifestyle label's recent summer collection presentation, Solenn gave strong Miss Universe "vibes."

The Filipino-French singer-actress thanked Philstar.com for the compliment that she looks like a beauty queen, but stressed that she has no plans to join any pageant.

"No, I haven't, but I don't think it's for me," she said when asked if she ever got an offer to join Miss Universe Philippines.

"I really admire the girls that join. I'm not just that confident when talking in public. I think it's really something you should have a big confidence in," she explained.

"I really look up to them! But nah, not for me!"

Solenn, however, did not deny that she had a pageant history.

"I joined when I was younger, when I was 13. But it was just a teen-y pageant — Miss Teen Philippines!" she disclosed.

Nevertheless, she would not stop her daughters to join a beauty contest if they want to.

"If it's their decision and does not come from me. I'll support them with anything they do; anything they want to do."

According to her, even her husband Nico Bolzico would not persuade her to join a beauty pageant.

"He knows that I would say 'no.' It's really not me!" Solenn stressed.

Solenn is currently busy shooting to resume her character Cassiopea in the "Encantadia" spin-off series "Sang'gre," which she said would be released by June.

"So many new characters and twists and turns in the plot also, that's why I'm excited for it to come out," she said.

Solenn just wrapped up her latest art exhibit last January and is working on a new one. — Video by Deni Bernardo