Solenn Heussaff, Jasmine Curtis-Smith make Uniqlo look very Ralph Lauren

MANILA, Philippines — Looking at Solenn Heussaff and Jasmine Curtis-Smith from afar, one would think they were bound for a summer getaway in Ibiza or The Hamptons.

But since these actresses are Uniqlo Philippines endorsers and were at the Japanese lifestyle brand's recent summer collection presentation, one cannot help but adore how they managed to pull off a Ralph Lauren look without spending a fortune!

The key to looking like you're bound for a lunch with your "amigas," said Jasmine, is in the Japanese label's new linen collection, which exudes "the sophistication of city style-meets-lightweight comfort."

Taking cue from the unique look of an energetic Athens summer, the collection presents a cross between heritage and modern, with an imaginative reinterpretation of classic patterns, washed fabric, timeless border and stripes. The welcome combination gets the nod of Curtis-Smith, who, at the event, paired a Premium Linen Shirt with Denim Bermuda Shorts.

“It’s a casual yet put-together outfit that I can bring from my tapings to brunch out with friends,” Jasmine said. “The 100% European flax material is so comfy! I can really wear this the whole day and not feel hot and sweaty from the humidity.”

Inspired by summertime in the sunny shores of Athens is the Bra Top. For the Japanese brand's Spring/Summer LifeWear 2025 collection, the newest collection can be worn on its own or accentuated with layers, each with molded cups and supportive elastic underbands. Solenn modeled the AIRism Sleeveless Bra Top and shared how its soft, comfortable, and seamless material makes for the perfect summer wear.

“These Bra Tops are definitely my new daily uniform,” Solenn said.

“I think I have every kind in several colors!" exclaimed the "Encantadia" star, who also celebrates the arrival of the brand's new eyewear line, also perfect for summer.

“For this season, we bring you pieces inspired by the warm, sunny moments of summer and spring,” Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia said. “Our showcase highlights the best of our LifeWear, with the wide variety of colors, textures and styles available that are a perfect fit for every Filipino.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo