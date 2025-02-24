PAMET defends Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidate Yllana Marie Aduana after criticized for being 'scientist'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET) defended Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidate Yllana Marie Aduana after she got bashed for describing herself as a "scientist."

Yllana is a medical technologist. A content creator accused her of "fakery."

“Kamakailan, isang pahayag ang lumabas mula sa Vlog ni Ms. Tita Lavinia, na nagpapababa sa kredibilidad ng ating propesyon sa pagsasabing tila ‘itinataas’ ng mga Medical Technologists/Medical Laboratory Scientists ang ating sarili sa paggamit ng titulong ‘Medical Laboratory Scientist,’ na aniya ay hindi totoo,” PAMET President Luella Vertucio said in her statement.

"The title ‘Medical Laboratory Scientist’ is not self-proclaimed but is internationally recognized, reflecting the essential role we play in healthcare. Our profession is at the forefront of laboratory diagnostics, ensuring accurate and reliable results that guide medical decisions and patient care.

"Any remark that diminishes the credibility and contributions of our profession is not only misleading but also disrespectful to the thousands of Medical Technologies who have dedicated their lives to upholding the highest standards of laboratory science. We urge responsible and fact-based discourse, especially from those with a public platform, to prevent the spread of misinformation."

Vertucio then call Lavinia to issue a clarification and an apology.

In her response, Lavinia turned to her Instagram account.

“Ummm, wag niyo ako iyakan o dramahan? Lakompake? Seriously, why are you so offended? Edi scientists kayo, amazing,” Lavinia said.

“I wanted to keep mum because I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that this group of seemingly scientific and analytical individuals would NEED AN APOLOGY, A VALIDATION AND A PUBLIC DECLARATION OF THEIR RIGHTFUL PLACE IN SCIENCE AND SOCIETY FROM A PAGEANT VLOGGER.

“Maintindihan ko sana kung political vlogger ako or big celebrity. Pero Tita Lavinia? Ayokong pumatol because the candidate is in competition. Sobrang aga pa wala pang 2 weeks. Bakit naman ako mamemersonal sa kandidatang kabago bago pa lang sa competition?

“As far as being cancelled, how can I make you understand and I mean this in the purest sense: Lakompake. Not to be mean or haughty pero latalagakongpake.

“We live in a time where it feels like everything is offensive — where hearing an opinion that doesn’t align with yours is seen as an attack instead of just another perspective. Let us agree to disagree."

Yllana was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2023.

