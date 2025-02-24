Jasmine Curtis-Smith says linen is the ultimate summer staple. Hereâ€™s why

Jasmine Curtis-Smith says linen is the ultimate summer staple. Here’s why

Plus style inspirations from UNIQLO's 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear Collection

MANILA, Philippines — Just like the vibrant jasmine flower in summer, actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith is the face of effortless elegance, especially when the warm season arrives. At the recent unveiling of UNIQLO’s 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear Collection at Rockwell Makati, she shared why linen is the fabric she swears by during the warmer months.

Donny Pangilinan, Kianna Dy, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Osamu Ikezoe, Reichelle Vergara, Geraldine Sia, Andrei de Borja, Niana Guerrero and Solenn Heussaff.

Sharing the spotlight in the launch was the Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt made with sustainably sourced material, which offers the ideal balance of comfort, style and practicality for sunny days—and all year round!

Jasmine describes linen “lightweight, breathable and effortless”—qualities that everyone looks for in an ultimate summer staple.

“Linen lets my skin breathe and keeps me cool even on the most humid days. Plus, its texture gives off that relaxed and stylish vibe, which makes dressing up so easy,” she tells Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

More than just making her look good, linen’s moisture-absorbing quality ensures that she stays fresh even under the harsh sun.

These moisture-wicking properties are what really set linen apart for Jasmine. She recalls a particularly hot day in La Union where she wore a linen shirt over her swimsuit at a surfing event.

“It was so humid, but the linen kept me cool and comfortable while still looking put-together. It absorbs moisture and dries quickly, so I never felt sticky or uncomfortable, even after being under the sun all day.”

It’s this combination of comfort and style that makes linen a must-have in her wardrobe.

When it comes to styling linen, Jasmine shares her knack for achieving a relaxed feel by pairing it with structured pieces. “I love pairing a linen shirt with tailored trousers. It’s a super easy, yet chic look,” she says.

For those looking to take linen beyond the summer months—which also makes it a year-round investment for the “girl math” geniuses—the actress suggests layering the Premium Linen Long-sleeved Shirt.

“In warmer weather, I’d wear it open over a tank top or dress with shorts or ‘skorts’. When the temperature drops, I’d layer it under a sweater or blazer, paired with denim or trousers. Rolling up the sleeves and adding accessories like a belt or scarf can refresh the look for any season.”

What makes it premium?

UNIQLO’s premium linen features 100% European flax, which offers not just style but also sustainability.

This fabric is well-loved by eco-consumers because it requires very little water and minimal pesticides to grow. Aside from its low carbon footprint, European sustainability standards for flax cultivation are strict.

“UNIQLO always delivers timeless, high-quality essentials and their linen collection is no different,” Jasmine says.

“I love that their pieces are stylish and functional, and anyone can wear them comfortably. Being part of a campaign that celebrates comfort, effortless style and sustainability is something I’m really proud of.”

Embracing sunny moments

During the event, UNIQLO Philippines chief operating officer Geraldine Sia explained how the brand’s focus on LifeWear remains at the heart of the 2025 Spring/Summer collection.

“For this season, we bring you pieces inspired by the warm, sunny moments of summer and spring. Our showcase highlights the best of our LifeWear, with a variety of colors, textures and styles that are a perfect fit for every Filipino,” she says.

Committed to both comfort and sustainability, the Spring/Summer collection continues to inspire and offer versatile, premium-quality essentials for everyone.

Linen, in particular, remains a standout fabric, with its perfect mix of breathable comfort and timeless style. Taking inspiration from vibrant summer looks in Athens, Greece, the Linen collection presents a cross between heritage and modern as it reinterprets classic patterns, washed fabric, borders and stripes, among others.

Pieces to note include the Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt and the Linen Blend Easy Pants for women, and the Cotton Linen Shirt Jacket and the Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Shirt for men.

For more style inspirations, check out the latest edition of LifeWear Magazine, free in stores. The latest issue showcases the UNIQLO 2025 Spring/Summer LifeWear collection with the theme, “Sunny Moments.”

