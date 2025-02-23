Miss World 2025 to be held in IndiaÂ 

Miss World 2025 to be held in India

Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio City is crowned Miss World Philippines 2024. She will represent the Philippines at the Miss World 2025 pageant in Telangana, India in May.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Organization (MWO), alongside Smita Sabharwal, secretary to the government of Telangana's Tourism, Culture, Heritage & Youth Affairs Development, announced that the 72nd Miss World festival will unfold on May 31 in Telangana, India.

"We are delighted to bring the 72nd Miss World festival to Telangana, a state that beautifully represents its rich culture, innovation, and hospitality. Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience," wrote MWO chief executive Julia Morley in a statement.

The Miss World pageant comes back to India for a second consecutive year, following the success of last year's edition in Mumbai. The beauty festival unfolds starting May 7, with arrivals expected as early as May 4.

The more than three-week competition, with 120 countries participating, will see pre-pageant events all over the state of Telangana with its modern vibe — a state where tradition meets innovation and beauty is celebrated in all its forms.

In a social media post on its Instagram account, the MWO wrote, "The organization stands as the most recognized and is the oldest-running beauty festival, championing diverse representation of beauty with a purpose, and promoting humanitarian causes worldwide."

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Marie Gravidez joins other international delegates in showcasing the rich heritage and global vision of India's youngest state.

The 2025 Miss World coronation night will happen in the city of Hyderabad on May 31. Outgoing titlehlder Krystyna Pyzkova of the Czech Republic will crown her successor. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss World QC candidates express desire to join showbiz