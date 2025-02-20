Leyte doctor to represent Philippines in Mister Model International 2025

MANILA, Philippines — After finishing in the top four in Mister International Philippines 2024, licensed medical doctor Jake Batiancela from Leyte is preparing for the 9th Mister Model International to be held in Baranquilla, Colombia.

Batiancela spoke about his road to becoming the country's official representative and his expectations for the international contest at the press conference headed by Mister Model International President Luis Trujillo.

“As a doctor, the platform would allow me to advocate for key health concerns, educate the public, and cooperate on meaningful healthcare initiatives that align with my passion for service. Participating in the competition would also help me improve my communication skills, allowing me to inspire and engage with broad audiences,” Batiancela said.

“The Mister Model International platform would also assist me in realizing my potential as a respected role model, not just for my looks, but also for my significant contributions to society,” he added.

In addition to using the platform for good, Batiancela's preparation consists of intense physical training, emotional resilience development, and ongoing studies to maintain his devotion to both his medical profession and his role as a beauty ambassador for the Philippines. He understands that the competition is also about how one presents himself on a global scale.

The Mister Model International competition will have applicants from all over the world competing in a variety of categories, such as modeling, fashion, and other talents. The finals will be held in Colombia on June 7.

Batiancela is also a singer who wishes to pursue a full-time career in the entertainment industry. He recently auditioned for Bench as a model. He passed the Physicians Licensure Examination in April 2024.

RELATED: Juan Karlos proud of girlfriend Dia Mate’s Reina Hispanoamericana win