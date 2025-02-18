^

MGI's Nawat Itsaragrisil acquires Miss Universe Thailand

February 18, 2025
MGI's Nawat Itsaragrisil acquires Miss Universe Thailand
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International MGI owner and founder Nawat Itsaragrisil is the new franchise owner of Miss Universe Thailand for the next five years. 

On his Instagram account, Nawat posted a photo of himself with the Miss Universe logo.

"Miss Universe x MGI Org," he captioned the post. 

Missosology CEO and founder Pawee Ventura reposted Nawat's post, saying that the MGI founder got the franchise for a "mind blowing" license fee. 

"Shocking news! Nawat Itsaragrisil, owner of Miss Grand International, secures the Miss Universe Thailand license starting this year (for 5 years)!” Pawee posted on Facebook.

“And the reported figures of license fee are just mind-blowing (180million baht in total / over 1 million USD per year), reflecting the significant investment in Miss Universe. This development signifies a notable shift in Thailand's beauty pageant landscape, with Nawat’s organization now overseeing both Miss Grand Thailand and Miss Universe Thailand,” he added.

