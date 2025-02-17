‘Pepsi Paloma’ star snags beauty milk endorsement

Former child star Rhed Bustamante joins beauty milk brand Dear Face at the recent launch held in Bonifacio Global City on February 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Rhed Bustamante’s “resilience” caught the attention of Dear Face owner Jonah Sison-Ramos and made the latter tap the star of the controversial “Pepsi Paloma” flick as one of the endorsers of her popular beauty milk brand.

“Nakita ko si Rhed through her new movie. I scrolled the comments, and I’m fond of people who are bouncing back. It means a lot of resilience to me,” said Sison-Ramos at Rhed’s recent launch as its newest endorser in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The beautiful founder of the beauty milk brand said that Rhed’s “resilience” resonates with the story of Dear Face, a brand that was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was founded after her previous brand, Skin Potions, was closed due to the pandemic.

“As you can see, most of our faces in Dear Face have bounced back from such setbacks. Hence, si Rhed. She’s the perfect fit for Dear Face,” Sison-Ramos explained.

Apart from the former child star as its most recent endorser, another child star, Andrea Brillantes, is a known endorser of the brand. Like Rhed, Andrea has her fair share of controversies, and she has weathered the storm by still continuing with her acting career and starting her own businesses outside of showbiz.

Rhed is grateful for the new opportunity, along with her budding career. Though she was refrained from commenting about the controversial Darryl Yap movie, “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma,” where she stars as the titular character, the former child star has other acting projects in store.

She is set to play the young version of Ryza Cenon in an upcoming TV5 series.

“It feels great po and I’m really grateful na may opportunity,” Rhed said during the launch.

Rhed said that apart from acting, she is also learning to balance school and acting. She is graduating from senior high school, taking up the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) strand.

She plans to pursue a Filmmaking course, saying that she wants to work behind the camera apart from acting.

