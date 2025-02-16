Ariella Arida is new Miss Universe Philippines national director

MANILA, Philippines — In a pleasantly surprising sidelight at the press presentation of the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates, Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner-up Ariella “Ara” Arida was announced as the new national director of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Organization.

In her new job, Ara will follow in the footsteps of her predecessors, Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup-Lee and MUPh president Jonas Gaffud. Both were at the announcement along with director of communications Voltaire Tayag and vice president for global and national search Mags Cue.

“Oh my God! Actually, I didn't prepare my speech, but I prepared my dress,” Ara said in jest. “No, but everyone, seriously, thank you all so much. I want to, of course, say my utmost thanks to our beloved Mama Jonas Gaffud. Thank you so much for this huge trust that you put on me, for this great, great opportunity for the Miss Universe Philippines Organization. To all the staff and to all the directors, thank you so much for trusting me.”

The actress, TV host and model was evidently overwhelmed with her new role.

“I know I have big shoes to fill but everyone knows that even from how Miss Universe Philippines started, I was there looking at them, I still get to talk with them, so I'm still involved on what's happening, and I supported them from the very start. And little did I know that after five years, I will be here standing in front of everyone, and now I'm part of the team. And not only that, I'm a national director. Oh my God! Thank you for this opportunity,” she said.

As she continued her acceptance speech, Ara turned emotional and grateful.

“I'm just really excited for what's coming in with the Miss Universe Philippines, and I've seen the hard work that our board members have done for the organization, and I've seen the hard work of everyone as well. I want to say thank you to all our media partners, our pageant people, to everyone who have supported Miss Universe Philippines from the very start. This won't be as successful as this one without the help of you, guys,” she added.

Ara, 36, has a colorful pageant journey. Born in Alaminos, she competed at Binibining Laguna. In 2012, she was unplaced at Miss Earth Philippines, won by Stephany Stefanowitz.

At the 50th anniversary of Binibining Pilipinas in 2013, she won the top title in a now mythical batch that included Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Johanna Datul, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

“I hope this time, let's be more supportive, let's be more mindful. Let's spread kindness and love to all our delegates and to all the people around the organization. And to all the girls backstage, I know it's so hard to be part of Miss Universe Philippines. If you would ask me if I'm going to join again, I don't think I can, because every year, it gets harder and harder, tougher and tougher, but I salute all the girls for joining and for pursuing their dreams,” Ara said.

On television, Ara was last seen as Sally in “Shining Inheritance.” On the runways, she last walked for fashion designer Rhett Eala at the 2025 TernoCon. But nothing gets her more excited than with her new task.

“I do hope that this year, we get our fifth Miss Universe crown from this year's batch. This would be possible with all your effort, with all your help, and of course, with me over here. But I would promise to really do my best to help the organization, to be a leader, to inspire and to grow together with the team and together with the ladies out here,” Ara said.

