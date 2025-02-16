Ahtisa, Winwyn in: Pageant veterans among Miss Universe Philippines 2025 hopefuls

Titleholders and new faces vie for the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown (from left) Chelsea Lovely Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat), Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province), Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna), and Chanel Olive Thomas (Melbourne).

MANILA, Philippines — The stage was set on Valentine's weekend for the most beautiful Filipinas in a grand reveal of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2025 official delegates lineup at the Makati Shangri-La.

This year's batch of candidates is really competitive, and a tough one to beat!

Among the delegates, at least, six entrants have won other national titles and have competed and placed in their respective international pageants — International, Earth, Supranational, Globe, and Reina Hispanoamericana.

This year, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2013 Ariella Arida is installed as new Miss Universe Philippines National Director. It was also at the Makati Shangri-La that Arida competed with her other queen sisters in the golden anniversary edition of Binibining Pilipinas, who was then the Philippine license holder.

Except for Cindy Miranda who placed in the Top 10 of the Tourism Queen International, the other Binibini queens won in their respective international finals.

Ariella joined the Top 5 in Moscow and placed 3rd runner-up in Miss Universe 2013. Bea Rose Santiago won the Miss International crown in Tokyo. Mutya Djoanna Datul won our first Miss Supranational crown in Minsk, Belarus. And, by extension, Megan Lynn Young also won the Philippines' first Miss World title in Bali, Indonesia.

It was also because of Megan's victory that the Philippines cemented its legacy as a pageant powerhouse, joining the ranks of the United States, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico as the countries that have won all four major titles. Australia recently joined these countries after Jessica Lane was crowned Miss Earth 2024 in Manila.

Will 2025 repeat the glory of 2013? In a few months, we will know. In the meantime, let's meet the Miss Universe Philippines contenders for 2025.

This year's official candidates and the places they represent are:

Rani Lachmi Dado (Albany)

Ira de Castro (Angeles City)

Karenza de Leon (OFS Australia)

Louise Lian Enumerable Bobe (Bacolod)

Natsumi Sekiguchi (Bacoor)

Gwedoline Meliz Soriano (Baguio)

Yoshabel Lebico (Basey, Samar)

Yana Ysabel Maranan (Batangas)

Maiko Ibarde (Benguet)

Tyra Rae Goldman (Bohol)

Franchezca Mae Pacheco (Bulacan)

Jadine Lezz Banagan (Butuan)

Shaina Rabacal (Camarines Sur)

Larsine Grace Jensen (Camiguin)

Chella Grace Falconer (Cebu Province)

Gabriella Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

Victoria Maelona Johnson (OFS Florida)

Shamara Krupa (OFS Great Britain)

Princess Nanda Ibrahim (Guipos, Dapitan)

Angeley Pasco (OFS Hawaii)

Allyson Ee (OFS Northern California)

Juliana Fresado (Iligan)

Angeline Kailani (OFS England)

Jarina Sandhu (Isabela)

Jezreal de Ocampo (Cavite)

MJ Fernandez (Kalibo, Aklan)

Kristel David (OFS Western Canada)

Eloisa Jauod (Laguna Province)

Natasha Shay Testa (Lapu-Lapu City)

Hannah Michelle Gilmore (OFS Los Angeles)

Rendelle Anne Caraig (Los Baños)

Karen Nicole Piccio (Iloilo City)

KC Defiesta (Zamboanga City)

Zoe Hinay Honeyman (Quezon City)

Stefanie Przewodnik (Mandaue City)

Jasmine Rovelle Baguio (Manila)

Chanel Olive Thomas (OFS Melbourne)

Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Zoe Sofia Gabon (Naga City)

Kaye Pastelero (Naic)

Franches Anne Laquibla (Negros Occidental)

Pauline Rowbelle del Mundo (OFS New Jersey)

Valerie Claire West (OFS New York)

Ain Niqyla Abad (Occidental Mindoro)

Rachel Hoco (Oriental Mindoro)

Irish Raine Sescon (Ozamiz City)

Rhancoise Marie Mayangitan (Pampanga)

Andrea Cayabyab (Pangasinan)

Jenny Kim Agasid (Parañaque)

Alessandra Ysabelle Eugenio (Pasig City)

Amanda Russo (OFS Pennsylvania)

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Bianca Ylanan (Quirino)

Mariah Nicole Valdez (Romblon)

Kathryn Kae Dacanay (Samar Island)

Thelma Suzanne Dayao (San Fernando, Cebu)

Kyla Jane Usison (OFS San Francisco)

Jessica Victoria Cianchino (OFS Eastern Canada)

Millien Joy Cabigas (Siargao)

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Chelsea Lovely Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat)

Renee Isabella Dela Cruz (OFS Sydney)

Angela Norwillen Cabel-Quiloña (Tacloban)

Taylor Marie DeLuna (OFS Southern California)

Maria Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Dañelle Ann Catalan (Tandag)

Sasha Juli Belle Lacuna (Tarlac)

Thea Samantha Lacanlalay (Tuguegarao), and

Jazzle Shannen Iba (Zamboanga del Norte)

* OFS (Overseas Filipino Society)

Outgoing queen Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor at the culmination of the pageant. Stay tuned!

