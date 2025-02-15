Maris Racal wears 'sampaguita' dress to Berlinale debut

Maris Racal poses for photographers on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Das Licht" at the 75th Berlinale on February 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal made her debut on the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) red carpet wearing a simple yet stunning dress by Jot Losa.

Maris is at the 75th Berlinale for as her upcoming film "Sunshine" by Antoinette "Tonet" Jadaone is competing in the festival's Generation 14plus Competition, marking the movie's European premiere after first screening at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress missed out on joining her movie's global premiere because of the shooting schedule for her ongoing show "Incognito," but being at Berlinale offered yet another opportunity for both Maris and "Sunshine."

At the festival's opening ceremony and red carpet for "Das Licht (The Light)" last February 13, Maris wore a dress made of lime green chiffon from Losa's "Pangako" 15th anniversary show where the designer unveiled his 2025 Spring-Summer collection.

The dress Maris wore was the 22nd look in the collection, and Losa described it as "a sublime ode to ethereal elegance, with a flowing silhouette in a delicate hue reminiscent of spring's softest bloom."

The neckline is framed by a silk sampaguita garland which for Losa "marries Filipino heritage with haute couture."

"Its draped fabric cascades like liquid light, embodying timeless sophistication while embracing cultural artistry," Losa added. :A piece that whispers grace yet commands attention — perfectly in step with modern luxury."

"Sunshine" will screen later on in the festival with Tonet also at Berlinale for the third time, her first as a competitor.

Last year, the director told Philstar.com her team plans to bring "Sunshine" to more international film festivals before premiering in the Philippines, which Tonet later confirmed she is working on.

The film stars Maris as the titular young rhythmic gymnast who dreams of joining the national team but she finds out that she was pregnant days before her tryout.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the movie will also focus on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

Co-starring with Maris in the movie, which Tonet also wrote, are Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Jennica Garcia, Annika Co and Meryll Soriano.

This is Maris' third project and first movie with Tonet, having previously worked on the shows "The Kangks Show" and "Simula Sa Gitna."

This is also Tonet's first feature film since her Metro Manila Film Festival-winning movie "Fan Girl," starring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

RELATED: Maris Racal attends Berlinale as ‘Sunshine’ competes in film festival