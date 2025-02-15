Filipino-Canadian to represent Manila in Miss Universe Philippines 2025

Filipino-Canadian Jasmine Macapagal Paguio left Canada for the Philippines to try her luck in pageantry.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Director for Asia-Pacific & Local Search Arnold "Mama Ru" Mercado, together with Moi Nicdao, recently inked a partnership deal where the latter, representing Merlion Manila, will henceforth be the city's license holder to the MUPh franchise.

In the same event, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa and Miss Manila 2016 KC Halili crowned appointed queen Jasmine Macapagal Paguio as the city's official Miss Universe Philippines delegate in a sashing/crowning ceremony at the Ruby Room of the Diamond Hotel.

"This is a big step for me as I move forward with this Miss Universe Philippines journey. I am putting myself again through the ups and downs of pageantry because of my advocacy of uplifting the plight of the underprivileged," shared the beauty queen who was born and raised to a biracial Filipino and Canadian family in Canada.

"I'm focusing on education for sustainable living, as well as in improving the lives of people, just like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's Young Focus advocacy in Tondo. Cat and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach were the queens who sparked my interest in pageantry," said the Filipino-Canadian aspiring beauty queen.

She also revealed that she is interested to enter showbiz, with either Darna or Dyesebel as her dream roles.

"I'm capable of being the next Miss Universe Philippines because I left my family in Canada to live in the Philippines to pursue this dream. Fly to the moon, at least when you fall, you'll land among the stars," quipped the former Miss Manila entrant.

Jasmine will be meeting her other Miss Universe Philippines sisters today as the organization presents them formally to the pageant community in the grand reveal of delegates. Stay tuned!

