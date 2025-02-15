Psychology, Architecture grads to represent Bicol in Miss Universe Philippines 2025

Shaina Ong Rabacal (left) and Rani Lachmi Dado (right) are the Bicolandia beauties representing Camarines Sur and Albay, respectively, in Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Vice President for Global/National search Mags Calpito-Que, together with Miss Bicol provincial directors Apol Mora-Viñas and Mark Louie Viñas, formally introduced to members of the media the two delegates who would be representing the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur in the forthcoming national pageant.

"Bicolanas are very competitive, especially in pageants. So, it's not surprising that we produce really competitive contestants," shared Apol, who used to dabble in pageants herself.

Hailing from the city of Iriga and representing the province of Camarines Sur is Shaina Ong Rabacal, a Psychology graduate from the University of St. Anthony in Iriga. She is an advocate for metal illness in young people.

"I usually speak up in school symposia and tell the youth not to say that they are okay if in fact they're not. I'm one of only two representatives from the Bicol Region so I can promote our tourism efforts in Camarines Sur by simply being an MUPh delegate. Part of our challenge is to come up with a tourism video," shared the deadringer for chanteuse Kuh Ledesma.

On the other hand, representing the Province of Albay is Rani Lachmi Dado, a bedimpled Architecture graduate from Bicol University. "I believe in green architecture so does my school. My designs usually weave around the natural topography of a place.

"If you can't beat the standard, be the standard! I was a campus journalist in high school. I found it quite easy to write and speak to the public in general. I was part of organizing the Green Planet Walk to Tacloban. I am also an advocate for renewable energy, may it be wind, solar, or hydro. I, we, simply determine the most available energy source in a given place, and then we create the road map for such energy to be harnessed," shared the buxom olive-skinned looker.

Shaina and Rani will be joining their 66 other Miss Universe Philippines 2025 sisters when the organization presents them all at the grand reveal today. Stay tuned!

