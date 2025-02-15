Parañaque crowns slot ambassador as Miss Universe Philippines 2025 representative

Appointed as the city's official delegate to the forthcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant is Jenny Kim Agasid, an International Travel & Tourism Management graduate from the Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) director of fashion Albert Andrada, together with MUPh Parañaque city director Leonora "Kleoh" Viray, formally introduced their delegate to the media through a sashing and crowning ceremony at the Forum 1 Room in Solaire Resort & Casino Hotel.

Appointed as the city's official delegate to the forthcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant is Jenny Kim Agasid, an International Travel & Tourism Management graduate from the Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila.

"This is my second national pageant after Mutya ng Pilipinas, which I joined in 2019. Currently, I'm working with the Solaire Casino as a slot machine ambassador.

"My idea of the 2025 winner is that she is not yet an established queen. She will be a very normal person that the organization can mold into an epitome of a queen with a heart! She will be an advocate with the empathy and feeling for others in need," said the dusky looker.

The event was graced by former Tarlac governor Margarita "Tingting" Cojuangco, together with Solaire's Vice President for Human Relations Sarzi Razon, Solaire's Director of Communications Joy Wassmer, Mel Alipo-on, show organizer Nilo Agustin, and book publisher and lawyer Melanie Malaya, who gave us a copy of the coffee table book of Parañaque's bid in becoming a mega-city.

Also presented during the event was the city's representative to the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 search, James Celeridad, an Education graduate majoring in English. During the open forum, the media was informed that Parañaque was formerly called "Palanyag," which was a word that described fishing as it used to be the major industry of the city in the past.

Jenny and her team are now collaborating with fashion designers Val Taguba and Jheboy Ramos for her apparel for the forthcoming pageant. She will be joining 68 other hopefuls this weekend in the grand reveal of delegates to the crown.

RELATED: Winwyn Marquez, Yllana Marie Aduana to compete in Miss Universe Philippines 2025