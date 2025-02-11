Juan Karlos proud of girlfriend Dia Mateâ€™s Reina Hispanoamericana win

Juan Karlos proud of girlfriend Dia Mate’s Reina Hispanoamericana win

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Juan Karlos is a proud boyfriend to Dia Mate after she won the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown yesterday.

On his Instagram account, JK shared photos of himself with Dia.

"My love, CONGRATULATIONS! You’ve worked so hard to get to where you are now, and it fills my heart with warmth and joy to witness your growth and see how far you’ve come," JK began his lengthy post.

"You deserve all the good things life has to offer because you never gave up! You’ve faced so many challenges, endured countless sleepless nights, and dedicated endless hours to your training—all with unwavering determination," he added.

JK then expressed his affection for Dia.

"You’ve carried our flag with such grace and elegance, and we are all so proud to have you represent our country on the international stage, inspiring the younger generation and being the voice for all the causes you stand up for. This is just the beginning!" he said.

"To my sweet, kind, loving, and beautiful soul—inside and out—my baby girl, my baba, my queen: I love you more than words can express. Te amo mucho, mi amor," he added.

During the beauty queen's visit to Philstar.com's office in November last year, Dia said that being in a relationship with JK is quite a unique experience.

"Being in a relationship with an artista is quite a unique experience coming from not being in showbiz and now in the music industry and now being a beauty queen," she said.

The singer-turned-beauty queen also said that she and JK have a deep understanding of each other.

"I fully understand what it's like to be in the industry with busy schedules, not having sleep. So when he's busy and I'm busy, we both understand each other. We just support each other because it's how it's supposed to work in a relationship, being with each other every day, but still giving love to one another no matter what," she said.

