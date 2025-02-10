Philippines wins 2nd Reina Hispanoamericana crown

MANILA, Philippines — Dia Mate bested other hopefuls as she was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2025. It marks the country's second victory, following Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez's historic win in 2017. Dia was crowned by the outgoing queen, Marieciello Gamarra of Peru.

Earlier in the pre-pageant, Dia was proclaimed Mejor de Traje Típico (Best in National Costume). Her ensemble, Banaag, created by Ehrron Montoya, was inspired by the Baroque churches of the Philippines.

Sofia Fernandez of Venezuela was proclaimed Virreina Hispanoamericana. The royal court is comprised of Sharon Gamarra (Colombia, 1st runner-up), Carolina Barroso (Spain, 2nd runner-up), Nikita Palma (Peru, 3rd runner-up), Julia de Castro (Brazil, 4th runner-up), and Zuzana Balonek (Poland, 5th runner-up).

The other recipients of special awards were Elizabeth Blanco (Guatemala, Miss Photogenic) and Mildred Rincon (Canada, Miss Friendship/Amity).

The other ladies who made it to the Top 12 of the pageant were the delegates from Guatemala (winner of the Choicely online poll), Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and hometown girl Bolivia.

This year's selection committee included John Brillocello, William Valdez, Lionel Francesi, Javier Pacheco, Troy Reinhart and Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio.

The 2025 Reina Hispanoamericana coronation rites were broadcast live to a global audience via Promociones Gloria's channel on YouTube from Nueva Santa Cruz in Bolivia.